CHICAGO — Duncan Hines has introduced a new line of snacks customized to those seeking keto-friendly treats. The Keto Friendly Cups have a suggested retail price of $2.15 and come in three distinct flavors: walnut fudge brownie, birthday cake and double chocolate cake.

The keto diet has grown more popular in recent years, with keto products being 4 of the top 10 2018 Google Searches in the food category.

“People following a keto-friendly diet still want to enjoy delicious sweet treats, and we’re excited to provide them with satisfying new options,” said Audrey Ingersoll, senior director at Duncan Hines. “Our new cake cups deliver the warmth and indulgence you expect from Duncan Hines with a recipe that’s on trend with contemporary diets.”

The single-serve keto cups designed by Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, contain five grams of net carbs and no added sugar.