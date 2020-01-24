JACKSON, MICH. — As part of its yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary, Dawn Foods on Jan. 23 announced a new campaign called “Thank You to Bakers,” in which it aims to raise awareness for the hard work the baking community puts in each day and thank bakers across the globe for their dedication.

Connected to the campaign, a new promotion called Donuts for Good encourages bakers to use the hashtag on social media to highlight the positive deeds they do in their local communities. It includes a raffle for Dawn customers using the hashtag #DonutsForGoodEntry when sharing their story. Participating customers will be entered for the chance to win a $5,000 donation in their name, to a 501c3 charitable organization of their choice. Dawn will raffle 10 donations, totaling $50,000.

To enter, Dawn customers can share details of the charitable work they do within their local communities along with a photo on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), using the hashtag #DonutsForGoodEntry between Feb. 1 and April 30. Bakers also may submit entries directly via the entry form on the Dawn web site during the same timeframe. Only one entry per customer will be accepted. Raffle winners will be drawn at random and announced on National Donut Day — June 5.

“We want to celebrate our 100 years of growth and accomplishments by recognizing those who have made our success possible — the bakers who bring joy every day to their customers and communities around the world,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods. “As we look back at the legacy we’ve created, in partnership with our customers, we’ve grown from a small family business to nearly 5,000 team members. Additionally, we continue to lead the way in digital advancements and industry-leading product innovations coming to market this year that are sure to excite customers. We have a promising year ahead and this campaign sets the tone for our yearlong appreciation to bakers.”

The Thank You to Bakers program looks to honor and highlight the Dawn partners who have grown with the company over the last 100 years. In addition to the raffle, the program will include an anniversary party hosted by Dawn on June 3 at its headquarters in Jackson. Customers will be featured — along with their stories of how they support and give back to their communities — at Dawn events and in the company’s storytelling throughout 2020, including on Dawn social channels, web site and advertisements. Dawn also will be working with its customers to create new, inspiring product offerings throughout 2020.

“Our Thank You to Bakers program exemplifies the values that have built Dawn into the business it is today,” said Miles Jones, chairman of the board for Dawn Foods. “My family has had the pleasure of being a part of Dawn for 65 of its last 100 years and has been committed to supporting both our customers and communities from the very beginning. While many things have changed throughout this past century — from our digital transformation to our technical expertise and numerous product innovations — one thing remains the same: a relentless commitment to our bakers’ success. It’s this grounding that will allow us to continue to inspire bakery success for the next 100 years.”