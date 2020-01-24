WASHINGTON — The Kroger Co. has announced that Frederick, Md., will be the location of its mid-Atlantic customer fulfillment centers built with its partner Ocado.

The C.F.C., a highly-automated warehouse facility that heavily uses robotic technology, will serve customers across the region, including in the Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. The 350,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed 24 months after groundbreaking. Kroger said 400 jobs will be created in connection with the plant, a figure expected to grow by 100 as the facility’s service area expands.

Plans for a mid-Atlantic C.F.C. were first announced in February 2019. A total of six C.F.C.’s have been announced to date, with other centers to be opened in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Dallas and Wisconsin. Construction is underway at the Cincinnati and Florida C.F.C.s. Kroger has committed to building at least 20 C.F.C.s in coming years.