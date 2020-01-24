DENVER — Outside The Breadbox, a Colorado-based gluten-free bakery, has expanded its retail distribution to the south-central region of the United States. After establishing a presence in Colorado and southern Wyoming, the company now is selling products to Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and other natural foods stores across Texas and regions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Green Spoon Sales, a natural food brokerage company that represents emerging consumer packaged goods, is supporting Outside The Breadbox’s expansion into the new areas.

Products available in the south-central region are vegan oat bread, vegan oat bagels, vegan oat cinnamon raisin bread, vegan oat cinnamon raisin bagels and brown rice dinner rolls.

“Outside The Breadbox has a big customer following because of how delightful and in demand their products are,” said Sarah Kollman, corporate purchasing agent for Natural Grocers, which has 156 stores in 20 states. “I worked at a store that sells Outside The Breadbox products. I heard the feedback every day from customers, and I am a customer as well. They’re making unique products with unparalleled quality.”

Outside The Breadbox was established in 2003. The company received gluten-free product certification from the Gluten Free Certification Organization after an inspection of its Colorado Springs, Colo., bakery, which is a gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free facility. The organization certifies products as gluten-free if their gluten content is less than 10 parts per million, which is stricter than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s level of less than 20 p.p.m.

“Our customers are attracted to our brand because we offer products that meet all of their dietary restrictions, from gluten-free to dairy-free, vegan and non-G.M.O.,” said Erik Van Horn, owner of Outside The Breadbox. “We bake everything ourselves using all-natural ingredients, including oats that are free from glyphosates.”