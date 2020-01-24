ARLINGTON, VA. — The Food Marketing Institute (F.M.I.) has rebranded as F.M.I. – The Food Industry Association, a move the organization said better reflects its strategy to more broadly represent the food marketplace. The brand refresh also reflects the association’s expanded membership, which represents a more interconnected supply chain.

“F.M.I. provides the most productive forum for connecting and holding constructive dialogue across the food industry,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and chief executive officer of the F.M.I. “Driven by consumer relevance, we are in the business of food, wherever it is bought, sold or produced, and we are well-positioned to represent everything in the shopping basket — and work closely with every participant in the marketplace.”

The F.M.I. was formed 40 years ago with the merger of the Supermarket Institute and the National Association of Food Chains. But the organization of today represents retailers, producers and a wide variety of companies providing industry services. F.M.I. – The Food Industry Association represents a renewed focus on the array of experiences of today’s grocery shopper, the organization said.

“Over the last two years, we’ve inspired a recommitment, a renewal of vows among the F.M.I. membership,” said Joe Sheridan, chairman of the board and president and chief operating officer of Wakefern Food Corp. “We’ve even changed who can be a member in the association as a logical step in a direction we’ve been traveling for years, offering greater parity between retailers and their product supplier partner members at the board of directors level.

“As our customers change so do our industry and our association to better serve and reflect their needs.”

F.M.I. — The Food Industry Association becomes the second major food and beverage association to get a makeover in the past month. Earlier, the Consumer Brands Association replaced the Grocery Manufacturers Association. The C.B.A.’s mission is to advocate for product affordability, access and innovation, eliminate consumer confusion, and solve large problems in the marketplace, according to the group.

Last fall, the Specialty Food Association rebranded under a new slogan: “Shape the Future of Food.” The S.F.A. unveiled a new logo and announced plans to build membership beyond food producers to include buyers, distributors and affiliated businesses.