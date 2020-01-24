MISSISSAUGA, CANADA — Kellogg Canada, Inc. has introduced Cheez-It crackers at supermarkets and grocery stores across Canada.

The company now offers two lines of the baked cheddar crackers in four flavors. Cheez-It Crackers are available in Original and Hot & Spicy flavors, while Cheez-It Crunch Crackers are offered in Sharp White Cheddar and Zesty Cheddar Ranch varieties.

"Based on initial consumer response, we know Canadians have been waiting a long time for this day, and we're thrilled to finally bring Cheez-It's uniquely craveable snack experience to the True North," said Christine Jakovcic, vice-president of marketing and nutrition, Kellogg Canada.

Cheez-Its were originally launched by the Green & Green Co. in 1932 and were eventually acquired by Kellogg Co. from Keebler in 2001. Before this introduction, the snack was available only in the United States.