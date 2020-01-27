BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has expanded its Frosted Mini-Wheats line with the launch of Frosted Mini-Wheats Filled. The new cereal, which is available in a mixed berry variety, features classic Mini-Wheats bites filled with a combination of blueberry, strawberry and raspberry.

According to Kellogg, the new cereal is “crafted with 10 layers of 100% whole grain wheat.”

The new cereal has a call-out on the front of each 16.5-oz box identifying the product as a “high fiber” source.

This is not the first version of Mini-Wheats that Kellogg has offered with a fruit filling. In 2011, the company introduced Frosted Mini-Wheats Touch of Fruit in the Middle, which came in a variety of flavors, including raspberry, mixed berry and raisin. But Touch of Fruit has been discontinued and replaced by the new Filled variety, which Kellogg said contains “much more filling.”

The new cereal is available at Target nationwide and select regional grocers at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 16.5-oz box.