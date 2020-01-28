CHICAGO — Tom Polke has been named president and chief executive officer of Hometown Food Co., a portfolio company of Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. and Brynwood Partners VII L.P.

Mr. Polke joins Hometown Food from Ferrara Candy Co., where he spent the past 16 years, most recently as president and chief integration officer. Earlier in his career he led the merger between Ferrara Pan and Farley’s & Sathers to create Ferrara Candy Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago and is a certified public accountant.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Tom Polke to the Hometown Food team,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and c.e.o. of Brynwood Partners. “Tom’s extensive background managing complex businesses in the food category will immediately benefit the business.”

Hometown Food Co. was formed by Brynwood Partners in June 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Co. In 2019, Hometown Food acquired the Arrowhead Mills and Sunspire brands from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. The company’s portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to Pillsbury shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti, along with Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy, Arrowhead Mills, Sunspire and Martha White brands. Hometown Food manufactures the majority of its products from its facilities in Toledo, Ohio, and Hereford, Texas. The company employs nearly 300 full-time employees.