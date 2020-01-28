AUSTIN, TEXAS — Siete Family Foods, maker of grain-free tortillas and tortilla chips, is entering two new categories with the debut of taco seasonings and enchilada sauces. Expanding into the new segments “will further cement the company’s momentum as a fast-growing brand of heritage-inspired products inclusive for people with dietary restrictions,” the company said.

New Siete Taco Seasonings come in mild and spicy varieties. The mild taco seasoning is made with a blend of tomato, garlic, chili and cumin, while the spicy seasoning combines chili, tomato, cumin and jalapeño. The seasonings contain 15 calories per serving and are rolling out in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 1.31-oz package.

Siete’s new Whole30 Approved Enchilada Sauces come in red and green varieties. The red enchilada sauce blends tomatoes, chili spice and dates, while the green enchilada sauce features whole vegetables, including roasted tomatillos, onions and jalapeños. The sauces contain 25 to 35 calories per serving and are launching nationwide in Whole Foods stores for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 15-oz jar.

Additionally, Siete is innovating within its existing product lines with the debut of Grain Free Dip Chips, Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips, Chipotle BBQ Tortilla Chips and Grain Free Burrito-Size Tortillas. All four products are available at Whole Foods stores nationwide.

The Grain-Free Dip Chips are thicker than the traditional chip “to withstand even the heartiest of dips,” Siete said. Made with cassava flour, avocado oil, pumpkin powder, coconut flour, psyllium husk powder and sea salt, the chips contain 130 calories per serving and retail for $4.99 per 5-oz bag.

The Grain-Free Jalapeño Lime Tortilla Chips are made with cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour and ground chia seeds. The chips are flavored with sea salt, jalapeño, coconut sugar, poblano, lime, spinach, onion, garlic, parsley, cumin and oregano. Containing 130 calories per serving, the chips are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99.

The Grain-Free Chipotle BBQ Tortilla Chips are made with cassava flour, avocado oil, coconut flour and ground chia seeds and are flavored with sea salt, chipotle, white vinegar, tomato, black pepper, onion, red chile, roasted garlic and parsley. The chips contain 140 calories per serving and retail for $3.99 per 4-oz bag.

The Grain-Free Burrito-Size Tortillas are made with cassava flour and retail for $7.99 per 6-count package.

“It’s always our goal to create solutions in the kitchen with meal options that use health-conscious and inclusive ingredients,” said Veronica Garza, co-founder, president, and chief innovation officer of Siete Family Foods. “These eight new products are all designed to make meal planning more simple without sacrificing flavor.”