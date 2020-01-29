SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Muffin Mam has announced the hiring of three sales executives.

Keith Appling has been named senior vice-president of sales. A veteran with more than 30 years of sales experience, Mr. Appling most recently was chief sales officer at Lawrence Foods. Earlier, he was director of sales at CSM Bakery Products North America.

Shanon Swartz has joined the company as vice-president of national accounts. Before joining Muffin Mam she was with DecoPac, Inc. for more than eight years in a variety of positions, including director of sales, national accounts manager and senior sales representative. She also worked as a key account manager at CSM Bakery Products.

Bill Smalls has been named vice-president of sales for the Northeast region. Mr. Smalls most recently was director of sales at Europastry, and earlier worked as director of sales for TreeHouse Private Brands and director of sales, ISB Northeast, at CSM Bakery Products.

The three new executives bring more than 90 years of combined industry experience to Muffin Mam.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company and open our state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly new bakery facility in Laurens, S.C., it is only fitting that we bring in three true sales professionals to join with one of the most seasoned and innovative operations teams in the industry,” said Dewey Armstrong, chief executive officer of Muffin Mam. “Together, we look forward to building a true market leader, both in the quality of our products and our flexible baking solutions, delivered with unparalleled customer service.”