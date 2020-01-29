ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Robert Isabella has been named chief supply chain officer at Silver Hills, parent company of better-for-you brands Silver Hills Bakery and Little Northern Bakehouse.

Mr. Roberts is a 16-year veteran of Weston Foods. He got his start at the company as a transport manager and eventually became director of transportation. He was vice-president of logistics in Quebec before being named vice-president of manufacturing in Canada in 2018.

As chief supply chain officer Mr. Isabella will oversee all operational aspects of Silver Hills Bakery, including production, procurement, warehouse, logistics, sanitation and maintenance.

“We’re delighted for Rob to join the Silver Hills team and are looking forward to the leadership and experience he will bring to our growing business,” said Stan Smith, co-founder and president of Silver Hills. “We are confident that his expertise in management and operations, as well as his passion for driving productivity through positive company culture, will make him a valuable addition to the team.”