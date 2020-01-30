NEW YORK — Krispy Kreme announced its plans to open six new shops in New York City, including plans to re-open its renovated Penn Station shop on Jan. 30. The company expects to add nearly 400 jobs in 2020 to staff the eventual seven Krispy Kreme locations in the city.

The announcement heralds a comeback of the donut and beverage chain, which had closed all but the Penn Station location within the five boroughs in 2009.

Krispy Kreme also revealed new details about the launch of its flagship store, which will open in May. The 4,500-square-foot Times Square location will be open 24/7 and feature arena-style seating for customers to view the donut making process.

The five additional Krispy Kreme shops will be located in midtown Manhattan, the Financial District, the Bronx/East Fordham, Harlem, and the Upper West Side.