OMAHA, NEB. — Doug Stark, former chief executive officer of Farm Credit Services of America, has been selected as the first outside member of the board of directors of Scoular Co.

David Faith, chairman of the board at Scoular, said Mr. Stark is well positioned to serve on the company’s nine-member board because of his record of innovation and deep financial and agricultural industry knowledge.

“I am thrilled that Doug is lending his expertise and energy to Scoular’s board of directors, which is committed to growing and strengthening our company,” Mr. Faith said.

This is the first time the company has added an outside board member who is neither a current or former company executive, nor a member of one of Scoular’s founding families.

Mr. Stark became c.e.o. and president of FCSAmerica in 2005 and retired in 2018. FCSAmerica is an Omaha-based, member-owned financial cooperative that provides credit and insurance services to farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Scoular said Mr. Stark is credited with improving the organization’s finances, internal culture, professional development and business processes and technology. He led the organization in expanding its innovation pipeline, which included the development of technology-driven credit processes that drove decision times to seconds for much of the FCSAmerica portfolio. He also led the company during the creation of Ag Direct, FCSAmerica’s co-branded machine and equipment financing program.

“Doug built a dynamic operation by leveraging technology, developing employee culture and strengthening FCSAmerica’s financial stability,” said Paul Maas, c.e.o. of Scoular. “Those focus areas align with Scoular’s objectives, making Doug a great fit for our board. I am looking forward to the addition of Doug’s perspectives and insights to our board as we make well-rounded decisions and innovate in the agriculture industry.”