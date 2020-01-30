CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ Brands has announced the hiring of three international vice-presidents.

Rini Ernawati has been named regional vice-president, Asia Pacific, where she will bring more than 15 years of multinational experience. Before joining Dunkin’ Brands, Ms. Ernawati worked as managing director of Legacy Consulting, a company that she founded. She also worked in the South East Asian division of Carl Zeiss and Novartis as chief financial officer, and in executive finance positions at McDonald’s and Johnson & Johnson.

With more than seven years of experience working with Dunkin’ Brands as an international business manager, Caner Gursoy brings company expertise to his new role as regional vice-president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia. Mr. Gursoy previously was head of Gloria Jean’s Coffees, UAE, and regional manager for the Accor Vacation Club in Australia.

Ashish Asthana has joined Dunkin’ Brands as vice-president of international marketing after more than 20 years as an executive at The Coca-Cola Co. in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In 2018, Mr. Asthana co-founded The Pure Winery, a sugar-free wine company, the first of its kind.

“We are thrilled to add these three executives with their deep industry and global experience to help lead key growth segments for both Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’,” said David Hoffman, chief executive officer of Dunkin’ Brands. “These appointments are another measure of our efforts to make Dunkin’ Brands a more field-centric organization so that our decision-making process is more nimble and occurs closer to the consumer.”