MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Mike Illum has been named chief customer officer at Kar’s Nuts, a manufacturer of better-for-you snacks under the Kar’s, Second Nature and Sanders Fine Chocolatiers brands.

Mr. Illum has more than 25 years of senior-level sales experience with consumer packaged goods companies, most recently as executive vice-president of sales, marketing and R.&D. at Kettle Cuisine. Mr. Illum also has held various sales positions at Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Bolthouse Farms, Campbell Soup Co., Elmer’s Products, Inc. and Kraft Foods Group.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Thomas Edison State University in Trenton, N.J.

“We’re thrilled to have Mike Illum join our team in an essential role as we execute Kar’s accelerated growth plans,” said Victor Mehren, chief executive officer of Kar’s Nuts. “Mike is a proven leader with deep experience collaborating closely with customers to bring innovative products to the market. His expertise will be important as we continue to establish Kar’s as a category-leading business driven by innovative products in better-for-you snacking and premium treats.”