Stewart Systems, a Middleby Bakery company, has developed a Pillo-Pak with new sealing technology in conjunction with modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology that will provide extended shelf life in a bulk format for QSR buns. The increased shelf life is the result of lowering the moisture in the bag head space. The MAP technology will also reduce mold growth through atmosphere modification, eliminate the freezing process and reduce distribution cost.
