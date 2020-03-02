EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Nancy Pak has been named chief executive officer of Tate’s Bake Shop, a manufacturer of thin, crispy cookies and other baked foods and a subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc.

Ms. Pak most recently was vice-president and general manager of Tom’s of Maine and earlier spent 19 years at Colgate-Palmolive in a variety of marketing positions.

She received a bachelor’s degree in political science at Columbia College and a master’s degree in marketing at Columbia University’s Columbia School of Business.

“Nancy is a passionate, accomplished individual who brings with her a wealth of experience in broad consumer packaged goods, as well as a proven ability to grow beloved entrepreneurial brands like Tate’s Bake Shop,” said Glen Walter, executive vice-president and president, North America for Mondelez International. “We are excited to welcome her to the Mondelez International family as we continue to lead the future of snacking, and for her role in driving and elevating Tate’s Bake Shop to even greater heights.”

Ms. Pak said she is “thrilled” to have the opportunity to lead Tate’s Bake Shop.

“Tate’s has been a real pioneer in the premium cookie category, with amazingly loyal fans and followers ― including me,” she said. “I grew up in New York and met my husband on Long Island many summers ago, and Tate’s cookies have been part of our lives and snacking moments for as long as I can remember. I’m honored to now be part of such an amazing brand and business and look forward to further nurturing and growing Tate’s and its portfolio of delicious premium snacks.”

Mondelez International acquired Tate’s Bake Shop in mid-2018 for approximately $500 million. Mondelez operates Tate’s as a separate, standalone business from Tate’s Long Island, N.Y., headquarters.