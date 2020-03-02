GOLDEN, COLO. — Eric Wyatt has been promoted to chief executive officer of Boston Market Corp. He succeeds Frances Allen, who is leaving the company for a new opportunity.

In his new role, Mr. Wyatt will oversee a newly created “office of the c.e.o.” that includes Caryn Doyle, chief financial officer, and Randy Miller, chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Mr. Wyatt joined Boston Market in September 2018 as chief operating officer. Before joining Boston Market, he was vice-president of operations at Panera Bread for three years. Earlier, he was vice-president of store operations at Bath & Body Works. He spent seven years at Starbucks Coffee Co. in a variety of roles, including vice-president of business planning, implementation, testing and drive-thru, and regional vice-president. He also worked at Taco Bell Corp. and Mobil Oil Corp.

Mr. Wyatt received a bachelor’s degree in speech communications at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

“The renewed energy and excitement now surrounding Boston Market is palpable from the restaurants to the support center,” Mr. Wyatt said. “The fun has returned in multiple ways, from investments in our workforce to our fresh new marketing and messaging, to more contemporary recipes, to delivering an entirely new, more compelling experience for guests that has dramatically improved satisfaction levels. I am honored to take on the role as c.e.o. and work collaboratively with this dynamic c-level team to build on our momentum and execute on our plans for moving forward.”