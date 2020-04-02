WASHINGTON — The U.S. Grains Council has created two new positions by splitting the duties of a shared coordinator between the membership and communications department at the association’s headquarters in Washington.

Rebecca Winkert will now serve as the communications coordinator. She has served as the membership and communications coordinator since September 2018, when she joined the organization. She will concentrate on working with communications-focused staff and related vendors to assist with U.S.G.C. publications, manage web site content and assist with other department-led projects, among other duties.

“We are happy to have Becca with communications full time, appreciate the contributions she has already made and look forward to what the future holds with a full communications staff,” said Bryan Jernigan, director of communications at the U.S.G.C.

Prior to the U.S.G.C., Ms. Winkert worked as a management and sales lead for Francesca’s Collections. She also gained experience as a social media and communications specialist for the University of Maryland’s Department of Aerospace Engineering and various communications and project management positions with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Ms. Winkert has a bachelor’s degree in digital media and visual communication and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

Assuming the membership coordinator role is Lacey Bowersox, who joined the U.S.G.C. on Jan. 7. Ms. Bowersox will provide administrative support to the membership department to assist with overall administrative needs and planning and preparation for ongoing and future projects.

“Lacey will be working closely with our team to provide support in meeting preparations, member outreach and coordination and records input and updates,” said Lyndsey Erb, director of industry relations at the U.S.G.C. “Lacey comes to us with glowing recommendations from her previous roles as executive assistant and conference coordinator.”

Prior to the U.S.G.C., Ms. Bowersox was an executive assistant with the American Feed Industry Association and previously interned with the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston.

Ms. Bowersox has a bachelor’s degree in English and international studies from Southwestern University.