GREEN BAY, WIS. — TNT Crust L.L.C., a manufacturer and distributor of pizza crust, has acquired a new production facility in St. Charles, Mo. The plant is expected to add more than 100,000 square feet of capacity to TNT’s network, beginning in the second half of 2020.

“This expansion represents a transformative milestone for TNT and one that we have been working toward since our acquisition by Peak Rock in 2018,” said Scott McNair, chief executive officer of TNT. “We are very excited to have the opportunity to meaningfully grow with our valued customers and continue to support their commercial success for years to come. The new facility will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and exemplifies TNT’s commitment to enhancing our production capabilities and leading the industry in quality, service, and innovation.”

TNT is a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm that acquired TNT from Tyson Foods, Inc. in September 2018. Founded in 1981 TNT produces partially-baked and self-rising pizza crusts for frozen pizza manufacturers and food service customers at two BRC-certified facilities in Green Bay that employ a total of 400.

The acquisition of the St. Charles facility continues expansion efforts that began last year at TNT. In early 2019, TNT added production capacity in Green Bay to support growth and facilitate expansion of better-for-you pizza crusts. Later in 2019, TNT expanded its product line to include organic, gluten-free and vegetable-based offerings.