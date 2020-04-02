CANTON, MASS. — Jill McVicar Nelson has been named vice-president of marketing strategy at Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. In her new role, she will lead a reorganized team responsible for brand marketing and planning as well as value and pricing strategies.

Ms. Nelson previously was director of corporate strategy and chief of staff to the chief executive officer at Dunkin’ Brands. She has held a variety of roles since joining Dunkin’ in 2011, including strategic initiatives manager, senior pricing analyst and business analytics analyst. Before joining Dunkin’ she was a consultant at IBM Global Business Services.

“We are combining our strategic, go-to-market functions into one team in order to accelerate the growth of Dunkin’ U.S. through a more integrated marketing approach, and I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jill as the vice-president to lead this group,” said David Hoffmann, c.e.o. at Dunkin’ Brands. “Jill has been intimately involved in the creation and execution of our Blueprint for Growth, the multi-year plan to transform the Dunkin’ U.S. business. She has consistently demonstrated a deep knowledge of the business, sound strategic vision, and has built strong relationships throughout the organization and franchisee community.”

Ms. Nelson received a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Duke University and a master’s degree in business administration from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.