THOMASVILLE, GA. — Mark Chaffin has been named chief information officer for Flowers Foods, Inc. after serving as the company’s interim c.i.o. since September 2019. In his new role, he will be responsible for Flowers’ information technology strategy and operations.

Before joining Flowers Foods, Mr. Chaffin was a partner in Fortium Partners’ Southeast practice, where he focused on IT strategy, business process improvement, technology commercialization and analytics. He previously was c.i.o. for Sgsco, a global package, brand design and marketing company, and earlier was c.i.o. of Acosta Sales and Marketing. Mr. Chaffin also launched and operated the national business intelligence practice for Avande, a global professional services company founded as a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft.

“Mark brings a strong focus on accountability and best practices in technology and process,” said R. Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer for Flowers Foods. “He has extensive experience guiding IT teams and has done an outstanding job as interim c.i.o. We’re pleased he’s come on board.”