UZWIL, SWITZERLAND — Irene Mark-Eisenring has been named chief human resources officer at Bühler, effective Sept. 1. She will succeed Dipak Mane, who will pursue other management tasks within the organization, supporting the chief executive officer and the executive board.

“The skills and qualifications of our employees, their commitment, and their passion are essential for Bühler as a technology company,” said Stefan Scheiber, c.e.o. “We are extremely happy to have found Irene Mark-Eisenring as an experienced leader and human resources expert for this key function. She is the right personality to shape the future of our work for, and with, our people for the next phase of our company.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Mark-Eisenring said, “I am assuming this function with great motivation.”

“I look forward to working with the global human resources team to further develop the attractiveness of Bühler as an employer and to create tangible value for our customers and for the company on the basis of our highly-skilled and dedicated workforce,” she said. “Our people are key for the future success of Bühler.”

Ms. Mark-Eisenring joined Bühler in 2016 as head of corporate personnel development. She has been responsible for setting and implementing strategies in the fields of global human resources (H.R.) development, H.R. marketing and employer branding, talent and performance management, strategic recruiting, and diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Mark-Eisenring has a broad human resources background, with a 20-year track record of managing H.R. projects and holding leading H.R. roles, primarily in the financial industry. She graduated in business administration from the University of Applied Sciences in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and has expanded her studies with additional diplomas in personnel management, profiling, psychology and project management. She is also on the local board of the Business & Professional Women Network Eastern Switzerland.

Mr. Mane has significantly contributed to increasing the market leadership position of Bühler over the past decades and has had leadership roles at Bühler since 1992.

As a successful business-unit manager and in building up the business for Bühler in India, he was instrumental in creating a leading position for Bühler in the market for rice processing technologies, among others. In 2015, Mr. Mane assumed the function of chief human resources officer and member of the executive board.

He successfully shaped Bühler’s global H.R. strategy over many years. At the same time, he collaborated closely with Ms. Mark-Eisenring so she could take over as his successor. Mr. Mane will assume new management tasks within Bühler.

“We owe our sincere thanks to Dipak Mane, who, in the past years, profoundly shaped the positive development of Bühler,” Mr. Scheiber said. “We are excited that we can continue to count on Dipak Mane’s broad experience. And, are very happy to have found the ideal successor for him in Irene Mark-Eisenring.”