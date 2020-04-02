CUDAHY, WIS. — Angelic Bakehouse, a standalone, founder-led brand of Lancaster Colony Corp., is expanding its better-for-you portfolio with new Reduced Sodium Flattza Crusts.

Part flatbread and part pizza crust, the Flattza Crusts are made by pressing sprouted whole grains directly into the dough, including red wheat berries, quinoa, oat groats, rye berries, barley, amaranth and millet. Each crust contains 120 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, 2 grams of sugar, 26 grams of whole grains and 100 mg of sodium. The Reduced Sodium Flattza Crusts contain 50% less salt than the original Flattza Crusts and contain nearly three times less sodium than traditional pizza crusts, Angelic Bakehouse said.

“Our customers have continually asked for low sodium options, and we’re listening,” said Jenny Marino, founder of Angelic Bakehouse. “We have a responsibility to help consumers at the aisle and are committed to being thoughtful and intentional with all of our ingredient decisions. When it comes to the Nutrition Facts Label, we’re going to beat these large brands every time. We are extremely proud of the low sodium offerings we have on the market. We are pleased to offer our consumers healthy and delicious alternatives to traditional market offerings and be the brand that they rely on for the best low sodium options.”

Angelic Bakehouse Reduced Sodium Flattza Crusts retail for $5.99 and join the company’s existing line of low sodium options, including No Sodium Added Bread, Low Sodium Bread and Low Sodium Wraps. The products are all egg-free, nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sesame seed-free, non-G.M.O., kosher and vegan.

“Healthy pizza is no longer an oxymoron,” Ms. Marino said. “We’re already proud of the protein, fiber and net carbs our Flatzza delivers, blowing away what a traditional pizza crust offers — now we provide a low sodium option too. This reinforces our commitment to being a leading provider of low sodium food options; for those wanting or requiring low sodium diets, we’re excited to be able to meet their needs without sacrificing taste. We’re proud to make carbs with standards.”