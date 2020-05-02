MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. announced it will re-introduce Dunkaroos cookies this summer after phasing the snack out of the United States back in 2012. The cookies are currently only available in Canada.

The graham cookies, which feature slam-dunk mascot Sydney the Kangaroo, are packaged with frosting that the cookies may be dunked in.

Dunkaroos originally were introduced in 1992 in five different shapes accompanied by chocolate or vanilla frosting. By 1993, the cookies were available with a broader range of frostings, including chocolate chip, cinnamon, peanut butter and rainbow sprinkles.

General Mills said the relaunch will center only on the most requested flavor: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

General Mills said Dunkaroos initially will be available at 7-Eleven locations before expanding into other retail outlets.