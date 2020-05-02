SAN FRANCISCO — Six new organic, plant-based products are debuting from Forager Project for the new year, including high-protein yogurt alternatives, a dairy-free butter alternative, oat milk, grain-free cereal, grain-free chips and probiotic drinkable cashew milk yogurt.

Forager Project’s new Plant-Based Protein Yogurt is cultured using live active probiotics and made from coconut and cashew milk, watermelon and pumpkin seeds, and brown rice. The yogurt comes in 16-oz cups in unsweetened plain and vanilla varieties. The unsweetened plain variety contains 170 calories, 8 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per 6-oz serving, while the vanilla variety contains 190 calories, 7 grams of protein and 12 grams of sugar.

The dairy-free buttery spread, available in a 10-oz tub, is made with organic cashews and coconut oil plus Peruvian pink sea salt. Each 1-tablespoon serving contains 100 calories and 0 grams of sugar.

The new oat milk offering is made from organic, gluten-free oats and is packaged in 48-oz bottles. Each 8-oz serving contains 45 calories, 1 gram of protein and 2 grams of sugar.

Forager Project’s Grain-Free Os cereal blends cassava flour, navy beans and pea protein to create a low-sugar option. Available in 7 to 8-oz boxes, the cereal comes in plain, cinnamon and chocolate varieties. Each cereal contains 110 calories, 4 grams of protein and 2 to 4 grams of sugar per 1-cup serving.

The Grain-Free Greens chips come in 5-oz bags and are made with cassava root, tiger nut, kale, spinach, brown rice and sesame seeds. Each 10-chip serving contains 130 calories, 1 gram of protein and 2 grams of sugar.

Forager Project’s new blackberry probiotic drinkable cashew milk yogurt is packaged in 28-oz bottles, contains nine live active cultures and coconut cream and is sweetened with cane sugar. Each 1-cup serving contains 160 calories, 3 grams of protein and 11 grams of sugar.

“No matter what meal — breakfast, lunch or dinner — we want to make it easier for people to eat amazing tasting, plant-based foods,” said Stephen Williamson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Forager Project. “Whether with our new grain-free protein cereal paired with our oat milk, our high protein yogurt or our guilt-free, grain-free chips, we are working to make a better future for our planet and people through food choices.”