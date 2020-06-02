LARCHMONT, N.Y. — AMPAK Co., Inc. is unveiling a line of encapsulated ingredients for the baking industry through a partnership with Sudeep, one of AMPAK’s suppliers. The ingredients are designed to increase volume, improve texture and lower acidity, among other functional benefits.

The encapsulated ingredients include ammonium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate, calcium propionate, fumaric acid, sorbic acid, citric acid and malic acid. They are functional as leavening agents, flavor enhancers, preservatives and acidulants.

“The encapsulated ingredients are carefully engineered to meet the challenges faced by modern bakeries, enabling our commercial specialists to provide customized baking solutions,” said Amarish Parikh, president of Larchmont-based AMPAK, which also offers emulsifiers, sugars, hydrocolloids and powdered fats.