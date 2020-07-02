DES MOINES, IOWA — Emily Guilfoyle has joined Kemin Food Technologies – Americas as bakery R.&D. manager. Based in Des Moines, she will lead the bakery team in technical advancements in innovation, developing new products and developing custom blends.

Ms. Guilfoyle previously worked as a scientist in the functional ingredients group at Corbion, specializing in enzyme technology and other ingredients in a variety of baked snack foods. She also worked at T. Marzetti where she focused on project management of finished baked food products and innovation projects for the company’s retail brands and food service.

“We are really excited to have Emily working on our bakery team of experts,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director for Kemin Food Technologies, which is part of Kemin Industries. “She is working in the labs at our new Bakery Innovation Center, assisting in the development of the next generation of flatbreads and baked goods. Emily brings with her a unique and valuable skillset in both the art and science of bakery ingredients, leveraging creativity and technical expertise. She is a pivotal addition for Kemin Food Technologies as we continue to expand into new business opportunities in the bakery market.”

Kemin Industries in October 2019 opened its 2,300-square-foot Bakery Innovation Center at its global headquarters in Des Moines.

Before joining Kemin, Ms. Guilfoyle was part of multiple awards, including an IFT Food Expo Innovation Award at the Institute of Food Technologists’ annual meeting and food exposition and a first runner-up award in the Product Development Competition at an American Society of Baking’s BakingTech annual meeting.

She received at bachelor’s degree in food science at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kas., and was a student at AIB International in Manhattan.