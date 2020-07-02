SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — George Zoghbi has been named chief executive officer of Arnott’s Biscuits Ltd., an Australian snack and biscuit maker, effective March 2020.

Mr. Zoghbi will succeed Brian Driscoll, senior adviser, KKR, and Arnott’s board chairman, who has been serving as the company’s interim c.e.o. following KKR’s acquisition of Arnott’s from Campbell Soup Co. in December 2019.

Mr. Zoghbi currently is special adviser and board director at Kraft Heinz and on the board of directors at Brambles, a global supply chain and logistics company. Since 2007, he has held multiple positions at Kraft Heinz, including chief operating officer of the U.S. commercial business from 2015 to 2017; vice-chairman, operations, R.&D., sales and strategy from 2014 until 2015; and executive vice-president and president, Cheese & Dairy and Exports from 2013 to 2014. Prior to joining Kraft Heinz, Mr. Zoghbi spent time at Fonterra Cooperative and George Weston Foods.

“We are thrilled to welcome an accomplished executive of Mr. Zoghbi’s caliber to lead the business and support our experienced management team through the next phase of evolution,” Mr. Driscoll said. “We are confident that Mr. Zoghbi’s leadership will challenge the business to seek growth and innovation opportunities so we can continue to serve our loyal consumers. This is an exciting milestone for Arnott’s as we transition to becoming an independent company following KKR’s recent acquisition of the business.”

Mr. Zoghbi said he feels fortunate to lead a company with a portfolio of “iconic brands.”

“Arnott’s is an incredible business with extremely talented employees,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with the team to continue the Arnott’s tradition, as well as introducing innovative products and avenues for growth that will make the company even more special for years to come.”

Arnott’s history stretches back more than 150 years. Its portfolio of brands includes Tim Tam, Shapes, Iced VoVo, SAO, Vita-Weat, Salada and Tiny Teddy. The company has Australian operations in Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide, and a production site in Indonesia. In addition, Arnott’s portfolio includes Campbell’s simple meals businesses in Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan, and manufacturing operations in Australia and Malaysia.