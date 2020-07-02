CHICAGO — The 2020 Society of Bakery Women annual breakfast on March 1 in Chicago will feature Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods, Jackson, Mich. The event will take place at the Hilton Downtown Chicago.

Ms. Jones-Barber has been with Dawn Foods for more than 30 years and, after serving as president of Dawn International, became c.e.o. in 2006. Dawn Foods, a 100-year-old company, is a global leader in sweet baked foods and operates in over 100 countries.

Ms. Jones-Barber is a member of C200 (Committee of 200), a global organization for women business leaders. She received a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a masters in business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

The Society of Bakery Women provides networking opportunities for women in the baking industry and mentors students of baking and milling science that are entering the baking field as a career.