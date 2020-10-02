NEW YORK — Private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners completed its acquisition of international ingredients producer Innophos Holdings, Inc. for $32 per share, or approximately $932 million.

Richard Hooper has been appointed chief executive officer of Innophos. Mr. Hooper brings more than 40 years of specialty materials experience to his new role.

“The closing of this transaction represents an exciting new chapter for Innophos, its employees and customers that furthers its ability to improve quality of life through purpose-built ingredients,” Mr. Hooper said. “As a private company, Innophos is expected to have greater flexibility to drive continued growth in its attractive end markets and strengthen its existing operations. I am thrilled to lead Innophos at this important point in its evolution and look forward to leveraging the substantial resources and expertise of One Rock to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

As a result of the transaction, shares of Innophos common stock have ceased trading and will no longer be listed on any public market.