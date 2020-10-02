HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. announced a new commitment to use only cage-free eggs and egg products across its global supply chain by 2025.

The expanded policy, which covers Hershey’s products in China, Asia and the rest of the globe, builds on its previous commitment to switch to 100% cage-free eggs in the United States and Canada by the end of 2020.

“An increasing number of leading food companies have made a global commitment to use only cage-free eggs, which are less cruel to animals and better for consumers,” said Kirsty Tuxford, campaign manager at the Lever Foundation, a non-governmental organization that worked with Hershey on expanding its animal welfare policy.

The commitments are in line with other leading confectionery and C.P.G. companies, including Mondelez International, Inc.; Nestle, S.A.; and General Mills, which also pledged to use only cage-free age across all countries and divisions within the next five years.