DEERFIELD, ILL. — Gustavo Valle has joined Mondelez International, Inc. as regional president, Latin America. Mr. Valle previously held the title of executive vice-president of the global dairy and plant-based division of Danone S.A.

Mr. Valle brings more than 30 years of industry experience to Mondelez. He began his career with Danone in 1996 in Argentina as vice-president of finance. He later was named chief executive officer of Danone Waters in Argentina in 2002 and c.e.o. of Danone Brazil in 2002.