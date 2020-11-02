BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rich Products Corp. announced three acquisitions on Feb. 10, including Rizzuto Foods, a processor of pizza products, Morey’s Seafood International, and two manufacturing plants from TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the manufacturing plants from TreeHouse Foods initially was announced in January. The plants are in Lodi, Calif., and Fridley, Minn., and specialize in the production of baked bread and rolls, and finished cakes for sale in instore bakeries and food service venues. Rich Products also will receive the Cottage Bakery brand as part of the transaction.

Based in Spokane, Wash., Rizzuto Foods is a manufacturer of pizza and flatbread products as well as gluten-free and cauliflower crusts. The acquisition will increase Rich Products’ growth opportunities in the category, according to the company.

Morey’s Seafood International, Plymouth, Minn., is a processor of seafood for the retail and club markets. Rich Products will acquire the Morey’s processing and distribution facilities as part of the transaction.

“As we enter our 75th year, we remain as committed as ever to driving value for our customers,” said Ray Burke, president and chief operating officer, Rich Products’ U.S. Canada Region. “Expanding our product portfolio, adding greater capacity and fueling innovation are key pieces of our strategic acquisition efforts. These moves strengthen our position as a total solutions provider in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”