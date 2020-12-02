LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands announced the release of its new Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal in anticipation of National Cereal Day on March 7. The ‘magic’ bright pink cereal is so named for its ability to turn milk blue upon mixing with the product. The limited-edition product is inspired by the Flintstone’s pink dinosaur Dino and is gluten free.

“The Pebbles brand is always looking for new ways to spark imagination in kids and kids at heart,” said Amy Brothers, brand manager for Pebbles. “We’re excited to put a magical twist on our classic vibrant colors while staying true to the delicious fruity taste that fans love.”

Pebbles cereal was the first brand created around a cartoon or media character, having secured licensing rights for “The Flintstones” from Hanna-Barbera. The original Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles, both of which remain in production and available for purchase around the country, were launched in 1971. Other Pebbles brands currently available include IceBerry Pebbles launched in 2006, Ice Cream Pebbles launched in 2015, and Cinnamon Pebbles launched in 2016. Discontinued Pebbles flavors include Dino Pebbles and Marshmallow Mania Pebbles.