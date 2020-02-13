OAK BROOK, ILL. — William (Bill) J. Kelley Jr. has been named executive vice-president and chief financial officer of TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Mr. Kelley joined TreeHouse in 2016 as corporate controller and was promoted to senior vice-president of corporate and operations finance in 2018. He has been serving as interim c.f.o. since November 2019. Before his time with TreeHouse, Mr. Kelley was head of global audit for the Kraft Heinz Co. from 2014 to 2016. Previously, he spent two years as corporate controller and chief accounting officer at Hillshire Brands, and before that he was vice-president and corporate controller at USG Corp. for two years. He spent the prior ten years in a range of increasingly senior operating finance roles at PepsiAmericas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kelley held finance and accounting roles at Arthur Andersen and Cargill.

"Bill is a wonderful asset to our organization, and I'm very happy to congratulate him on this appointment," said Steve Oakland, chief executive officer and president of TreeHouse Foods. "Having worked more closely with Bill over the last few months, his passion for our business and his collaborative approach with the organization are apparent. I'm convinced that my partnership with him, coupled with his thought leadership and experience, are the right fit to continue driving TreeHouse forward."