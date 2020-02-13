MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is building out its digital and data capabilities with the hiring of Jaime Montemayor as chief digital and technology officer.

In the newly created role, Mr. Montemayor will oversee the company’s I.T. and Technology Solutions teams with the goal of building new capabilities that advance innovation and speed to market, the company said.

He joins General Mills from 7-Eleven, where was chief technology officer. Before that, he spent more than two decades at PepsiCo in a variety of positions, including senior vice-president and chief information officer for PepsiCo International, Frito-Lay North America and PepsiCo Americas foods. His most recent role was senior vice-president and c.i.o. of digital innovation, data and analytics, where he oversaw the development of the company’s analytics-at-scale strategy.

“Customers and consumers set the pace in today’s hyper-connected world — and they’re moving fast,” said Jeffrey L. Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer at General Mills. “They are embracing new products, experiences and services. And they are rewarding companies that anticipate their needs and make their lives easier. At the heart of this transformation is the unprecedented availability of data. Jamie has impressive credentials in this space and will help us deepen our connection with consumers through data and ultimately help us win in the marketplace. I’m very excited to add his expertise to my leadership team and our entire enterprise.”