LAS VEGAS — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) announced layout modifications and upgrades coming to the next edition of the tradeshow, scheduled for Sept. 17-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Due to a change in scheduled renovations at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Central Hall will be unavailable during the event. While that section of the facility undergoes upgrades, the event will be held in the newly revamped North Hall and the newly constructed West Hall.

The West Hall will offer exhibitors and attendees a range of new features, including higher ceilings, natural light, interactive digital signage and video walls and a food hall. An “underground people mover” also will be available to quickly transport guests around the convention center. The area will feature added space outside of the exhibit hall, allowing IBIE to relocate some of show features and open up space for exhibitors. In addition, the West Hall will offer exhibitors access to freight elevators, direct loading docks, fewer pillars and more electrical outlets.

IBIE is also making tweaks to the booth selection process in 2022. While the organization will continue to offer three selection phases, the first group of exhibitors to sign up will be able to select their spots in person, if they choose to. Space selection will open up to American Bakers Association, BEMA and Retail Bakers Association members in the spring of 2021. In addition, IBIE will offer meetings at the convention center to help exhibitors plan for the tradeshow.

To learn more about the changes coming to IBIE, click here.