LOS ANGELES — Platinum Equity, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, has acquired Biscuit International from Qualium Investissement. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Biscuit International is a private label bakery headquartered in Paris. The company produces a wide range of cookies, waffles and cakes that are sold throughout Europe. Since its 2016 inception, the bakery has increased its presence in the region through a slew of acquisitions, which include A&W Feinbackwaren in Germany, Northumbrian Fine Foods in the U.K., Stroopwafel & Co and Aviateur in the Netherlands and Arluy in Spain.

Biscuit International has reached more than $550 million (€500 million) in sales in the last 12 months, with approximately two-thirds coming from markets outside of France, according to Platinum Equity.

“Biscuit International has an exceptional portfolio and a well-deserved reputation for high-quality products,” said Louis Samson, a partner at Platinum Equity. “We support the company’s plan to continue expanding its offering and its international reach, both organically and through additional add-on investments. We look forward to working with the management team to optimize the platform and maximize operational performance throughout the business.”