WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread fell 1.2c per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also decreased, easing 0.3c per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 135.1c, down 1.2c per lb from December but up 7.7c from January 2019. On a month-to-month basis, the average price for white pan bread in January decreased in three regions — down 4.6c in the West, down 1.1c in the South and down 0.7c in the Northeast — and was unchanged in one region, the Midwest.

At 196.1c per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 0.3c per lb from December but up 2.1c per lb from January 2019.

The national average price of family flour in January was 43.8c per lb, up 0.9c from December but down 0.1c from January 2019.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in January was 122.5c per lb, up 3.6c from December and up 0.8c from January 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 352.5c per lb, down 5.9c from December but up 5.9c from January 2019. The national average price of white long-grain rice was 71.6c per lb, up 0.2c from December but down 1.4c from January 2019.