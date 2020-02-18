LOUISVILLE, KY. — Amanda Clark has been named chief development officer at Papa John’s International, Inc. She will be tasked with leading the company’s efforts to expand its restaurant footprint in North America and internationally.

Ms. Clark joins the company from Taco Bell, where she held several positions, including vice-president of brand marketing, general manager of Taco Bell Canada and senior vice-president of North American development. Most recently she was executive vice-president of restaurant experience. Prior to joining Taco Bell, she spent more than a decade at Proctor and Gamble working with brands, including Crest, Pampers and Oral-B.

As chief development officer she will oversee franchise development and sales, build and design new concepts and support existing restaurants, Papa John’s said.

“Amanda is a passionate leader with a proven track record of driving growth at one of the restaurant industry’s biggest success stories over the past 10 years,” said Robert M. Lynch, president and chief executive officer at Papa John’s International, Inc. “I had the pleasure of working with Amanda during my time at both Procter & Gamble and Taco Bell, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Papa John’s. Her energy, ideas and expertise will help us to achieve our goal of driving continued net unit growth through expansion in both the U.S. and around the world.”