The history of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo, its reputation and its rapid growth to become the world’s largest baking company can’t be told without spotlighting one operations executive. For 44 years, Antonio Gonzalez Navarro wove himself into the fabric of Grupo Bimbo.

When he started his career in 1966 after receiving an engineering degree from the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico, the company consisted of just five facilities. In his time with Grupo Bimbo, he witnessed and participated in its expansion to more than 100 locations in 17 countries — including North, Central and South America as well as Asia.

“Antonio was instrumental in the organic expansion of the company,” wrote Ramon Rivera, senior vice-president of supply chain, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pa., in nominating Mr. Gonzalez to the ASB Baking Hall of Fame. “His leadership and technical skills were key elements of the company’s operation, high productivity and efficient bakery performance that contributed to Grupo Bimbo’s leadership in the baking industry.”

Mr. Gonzalez’s journey began humbly as an engineering trainee at Grupo Bimbo. But it didn’t take long for his work ethic and leadership to take him further in the company. Within two years he was named chief engineer and chief of installations.

Mr. Rivera described Mr. Gonzalez’s character as honest, committed, hard-working and with the touch of perfectionism needed to be an engineer.

After serving as chief engineer and chief of installations for three years, Mr. Gonzalez transitioned to roles such as manager of new projects and engineering project manager. Then in 1986, he was named vice-president of engineering for Grupo Bimbo, a position he held for 25 years until his retirement in 2010.

As leader of the company’s engineering wing, Mr. Gonzalez achieved accomplishments his contemporaries hail as incredible. Mr. Rivera recalled one instance when Mr. Gonzalez was overseeing engineering teams on two greenfield bakery projects simultaneously. He was responsible for everything from design to installation to commissioning. In several cases, he was responsible for the incorporation of new technologies at the design level of new facilities and the technical upgrades of existing ones.

He also played a critical role in implementing Grupo Bimbo’s strategy to improve water conservation and reduce bakeries’ carbon footprints as well as the execution of energy saving and rationalization plans.

But it’s not just Mr. Gonzalez’ engineering feats that feed his legacy. He also mentored a team of engineers who succeeded under his guidance and leadership.

“Several of those mentored engineers have reached top positions in the baking industry and play roles with top level of responsibility and influence,” Mr. Rivera said.

Mr. Gonzalez’s impact was felt not just in Grupo Bimbo but also around the industry. Several of the company’s suppliers who also nominated Mr. Gonzalez for the A.S.B. Hall of Fame honor described him as fair, open, humble, and an intelligent and personable professional.

Mr. Gonzalez lent his leadership and expertise to industry associations as well. He was an A.S.B. member for more than 15 years, serving as a member of the A.S.B. Executive Committee from 2005 to 2008. He was also a guest speaker at two BEMA conventions.

With immense technical engineering expertise and a personable and modest leadership style, Mr. Gonzalez made an indelible mark on Grupo Bimbo and the entire baking industry.

