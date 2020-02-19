CHICAGO — Kellogg Co.’s RXBAR business is launching RXBAR Select, a new platform that includes a collection of unique flavors made in a limited quantity and for a limited time.

Each year, the company creates and tests hundreds of flavor combinations in the RXBAR kitchen, but only one or two survive the process and make it to market. RXBAR Select allows consumers to experience the recipes that did not receive a wide release.

“With RXBAR Select, we’re changing the way protein bars come to market,” said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR. “Our unique approach to innovation, leveraging influencer partners and small batch runs, allows us to accelerate good ideas and bring them to market — fast — while also pushing the boundaries of what simple good protein bars can be. These limited-edition flavor combinations might be your thing, or they might not be. But ultimately, the choice is yours.”

To develop some of the flavor selections, RXBAR is teaming up with various influencers. The first flavor available is the Hot Chocolate RXBAR Select, created in collaboration with CrossFit Games athlete Cole Sager. The bars are made with cocoa, chocolate, egg whites, dates and nuts.

“RXBARs have always been one of my favorite ways to start a training session because of their great taste and simple, wholefood ingredients,” Mr. Sager said. “Combine that with my favorite childhood flavor — hot chocolate — and you have a better-for-you way to indulge that I know fans will love.”

RXBAR plans to launch two limited-edition flavors per quarter, including the Peanut Butter Banana RXBAR Select, which is slated for next month. RXBAR Select will only be available on the company’s web site.