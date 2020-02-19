PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Back to Nature announced a move to plant-based snacking, shifting away from using any animal products in its products, excluding honey. The company also has redesigned its logo and packaging for all products. These rebranding decisions are in celebration of its 60th anniversary.

“The demand for better-for-you snacks has never been greater, and to keep up with consumer eating trends, we’re excited to announce that the Back to Nature brand’s entire snack assortment will be plant based,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of parent company B&G Foods, Inc. “Nature is more than just a word in our brand’s name — it’s a core pillar of our business and a true passion of our team. For that reason, we’re proud to go beyond just packaging, and will continue to partner with The Nature Conservancy on its Plant a Billion Trees program, and we’ll be planting nearly 130,000 trees in 2020.”

In line with its rebranding, Back to Nature will launch new products this year, including Whole Lotta Love Hemp Seed Crackers, Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, Roasted Garlic and Basil Crackers and Whole Lotta Seeds Cracker.