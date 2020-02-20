TAMPA, FLA. — Frances Allen has been named chief executive officer at Checkers & Rally’s.

She joins the quick-service chain from Boston Market, where she was c.e.o. Before that, she was president of Jack in the Box. She held several positions at Denny’s Corp., including chief brand officer and chief marketing officer, and was c.m.o. for Dunkin’ Donuts. She also brings experience in the C.P.G. industry, having previously worked for PepsiCo as vice-president of marketing and innovation and brand director for Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

She succeeds Rick Silva, who left the company after 13 years as c.e.o. and president.

“We are delighted that Frances will be leading Checkers & Rally’s through its next leg of growth,” said Kevin Mailender, a member of the company’s board of directors and partner at Oak Hill Capital. “She is an accomplished leader in the restaurant industry. Her wealth of experience with leading brands and impressive set of skills will be highly valuable to our business and its outstanding franchisees.”