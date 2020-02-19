interpack has introduced a digital networking program to enhance communication among attendees and exhibitors at the international packaging and processing tradeshow, set for May 7-13 in Düsseldorfm, Germany.

interpack Matchmaking allows suppliers and event visitors to connect with one another, plan appointments, establish personal networks and find personalized suggestions that align with their interests.

To sign up for the platform, go to interpack’s website or download the interpack Matchmaking app. Once registered, the program collects user interests and searches for suitable partners. After matches are secured, users can make appointments with matches from the interface. Participants can also invite colleagues to the platform to enrich network involvement.

To learn more about interpack 2020 and to register, visit www.interpack.com.