QUINCY, MASS. — The Bay State Milling Co. is expanding its Tolleson, Ariz., flour mill with the construction of a new grain storage elevator.

The expansion follows the company’s agreement with Arista Cereal Technologies and Arcadia Biosciences for Bay State to become the exclusive commercial supplier of high fiber wheat flour in North America under the HealthSense brand.

“This is another step in developing an infrastructure network to drive the future of specialty wheat milling at scale,” said Ed Fish, vice-president and general manager of Bay State’s Varietal Solutions business unit. “We are excited to be leaders in creating highly valued ingredients from specialty crops. Consumers increasingly expect more from their food — better nutrition, transparency, sustainability, and the same great taste. This elevator and the other investments we are making at Bay State Milling offer unique value for our customers and our farmers looking to drive that change.”

Once completed the facility will have 1-million-bu storage capacity. Construction is expected to be completed by the 2020 wheat harvest.

According to Sosland Publishing’s 2020 Grain & Milling Annual, Bay State Milling has a total of seven grain storage facilities with a total licensed grain storage capacity of 6,225,000 bus. The Tolleson facility has a total storage capacity of 700,000 bus. The facility has a total wheat flour capacity of 19,800 cwts and rye flour capacity of 4,300 cwts. The company as a whole has a total mill grain storage capacity of 6,225,000 bus. Bay State’s total wheat flour capacity is 77,545 cwts, durum flour capacity of 4,900 cwts and a total rye flour capacity of 3,220 cwts.

Bay State has milled wheat and durum flour at the Tolleson facility since 1987, serving a variety of grain-based food manufacturers and distributors throughout the Southwest.