BASEL, SWITZERLAND — Jungbunzlauer is increasing its xantham gum production in its manufacturing facility in Pernhofen, Austria.

Recent investments in new fermentation and purification equipment, along with a fully automated packaging line, were driven by growing global demand across the food and industrial segments, the company said.

The expansion will come on stream in the first quarter of 2020. In addition to only producing xanthan gum by fermenting natural, non-G.M.O. carbohydrates, the new equipment will further optimize production processes through reduced energy and water consumption.