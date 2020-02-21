HAVERHILL, MASS. — The executive team at Cedar’s Foods has acquired brekki, a Carlsbad, Calif.-based maker of dairy-free, ready-to-eat overnight oats. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brekki was formed in 2017 by beverage industry veteran Greg Peyser.

“When we started brekki our mission was simple: deliver a nutritionally balanced product that tastes great and is made of simple, plant-based ingredients,” Mr. Peyser said. “Our team will be able to tap the Cedar’s Foods’ executive team’s vast experience and expertise to ultimately get oats out of the pantry and put brekki in more households.”

Upon completion of the transaction, brekki will operate as a separate venture, with manufacturing and co-packing taking place at Cedar Foods’ production facilities in Haverhill, Mass. Mr. Peyser will remain with the company as director of sales.

“Brekki is a superior product,” said Chris Gaudette, chief financial officer of Cedar’s Foods. “Our executive team is here to lend our expertise in the C.P.G. space to help propel the brekki brand from a distribution and marketing standpoint. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to partner and help take brekki to a new level and make it as much a part of the breakfast tradition as orange juice.”

Cedar’s Foods produces and co-manufactures a variety of Mediterranean foods, including hommus, tzatziki, salsa, salads and pita chips.