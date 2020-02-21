NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla Group has reformulated its Protein+ line of pastas with 100% plant-based ingredients. Barilla said the pasta now is being made with semolina durum wheat mixed with protein from lentils, chickpeas and peas, and the egg whites that were in earlier formulations have been removed. The reformulated product also now has a shorter cook time, the company said.

“We are always monitoring trends and looking to offer products that fit our consumers’ needs, and in this case, we focused on those that lead a completely plant-based lifestyle, but want more protein,” said Jean-Pierre Comte, president of Barilla Americas. “The Protein+ reformulation is a perfect example of our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing pasta products that are made from simple, healthy ingredients.”